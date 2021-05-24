It’s part of a Dhs500 million Yas Mall glow-up…

When iconic hipster fashion store, Urban Outfitters announced they were be opening a store in The Dubai Mall, things got a little crazy.

The emporium of on-trend retro and boho looks is a hugely popular name in the world of high street fashion, stocking covetous couture and accessories from brands such as Truly Madly Deeply, Champion, Fila and Vans.

We originally covered the news that Abu Dhabi’s first Urban Outfitters store would be coming soon, as part of a larger story looking at Yas Mall’s Dhs500 million, 100 shop-strong upgrade and redevelopment project.

A project that will also include the launch of the capital’s second Kendall + Kylie Boutique.

But now we know the date of the store’s opening, and it is giddyingly close. The length, perhaps, of three retro rock band Ts stretched end-to-end: May 27, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urban Outfitters Arabia (@uo_arabia)

The announcement made on the brand’s UAE Instagram page suggests that there will also be some exciting giveaways for the first 100 shoppers dropping bills at the tills.

Home Improvements

Many Urban Outfitters stores in the network also carry homeware and lifestyle accessories to help give your house/apartment that ‘trendy new bar’ look.

Sale

This all comes excitingly close to the launch of the Abu Dhabi Shopping Season (ADSS) summer season, which begins next month. This retail event will be a direct sequel to the very first ADSS which dropped in December of last year and included sales of up to 80 per cent off.

Yas Island, open Sat to Mon and Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu to Fri and Tue 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 414 6401, @yasmallad

Images: What’s On Archive / Instagram