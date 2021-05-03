Twenty of our fave foodie friends got an exclusive preview of this brand new Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurant…

On Wednesday April 14, we hosted a special edition of What’s On the Menu, where we took great pride in helping to lift the curtains on Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s handsome new Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurant.

Mazaj Bab Al Bahr is the venue that replaces Maison Beirut, bringing a new, deeply sophisticated restaurant with expansive, sheltered outdoor seating.

Our guests enjoyed delicacies from the library of Lebanese-Mediterranean cuisine, prepared with care and flame-grilled with flair. Observing the time-honoured code of traditional Middle Eastern hospitality — the courses were many, the portions were plentiful and the quality was outstanding.

Guests got a before-doors-officially-open opportunity to sample signature dishes such as kebabs, manakish, kunaffa, baklava, an abundance of aromatic hot and cold mezzeh, and a sparkling array of delicious desserts.

Restaurant redevelopment plans placed an important focus on the alfresco section of the restaurant. The beach garden area has space for 149 guests, in a chic wood-framed network of cabana-like structures. Expect comfortable low-set seating, atmospheric lighting and panoramic views of the sky.

Mazaj’s celebration of refined traditional craftsmanship, quite literally begins at the door — the main entrance is framed by an ornate 3.3 metre high, three-century-old gateway. The impressive antique theme continues throughout the interior, amounting to a substantial gallery of objet d’art from the golden age of artisanal craft.

Other design features show a clever interplay of arch-work, splashes of colour in contrast with blocks of white, alongside strategically placed botanical elements.

The privileged location of the restaurant means that the beach garden area will feature Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque views across the soothing waterways of Khor Al Maqtaa.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Ramadan timings: Iftar sunset to 9.30pm and Suhour: 10pm to 3am, timings outside of Ramadan daily 8am to 1am, @mazajbabalbahr