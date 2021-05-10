Trust us, you’ll want to be there…

Since 2019, What’s On has been throwing epic adults-only staycation weekends at the city’s best hotels. The Lock In has built a stellar reputation as an exclusive experience like no other – offering an entire weekend of feasts, fun and free activities to 100 lucky guests (for a great price).

This time the What’s On Lock In will be taking place from Friday May 28 to Saturday May 29. We’ll be taking over the brand new Radisson Hotel Dubai Damac Hills, a chic hotel surrounded by golf courses, located in the heart of the city.

If you don’t already know the drill, here’s what goes down at the Lock In. For Dhs699 for two, you’ll experience a two-day weekender jam-packed with top notch facilities, beauty treatments for the girls, more food and drinks than you know what to do with and a one night stay in the newest hotel in the city.

The hotel

As guests of the What’s On Lock In, you’ll be one for the first to stay at the new Radisson Hotel Dubai Damac Hills. The hotel has been designed with an understated style, offering panoramic golf course views from many of the 481 rooms and suites. There are four dining outlets within the hotel, which we intend to make full use of (more on that later) throughout the weekend. Guests will even get a special discount to use in the elegant Dreamworks Spa.

The itinerary

An action-packed weekend lies ahead, starting with a 10am check in at the hotel. From here you’ll make your way to the orientation room where you’ll discover a host pampering activities including Maison de Coiffure offering nail treatments, activations from That Dubai Girl, and plenty more. A boozy lunch will begin at 12.30pm at Asian restaurant Hessa Street Kitchen. Dishes on offer include prawns crackers with a spicy Thai papaya salad, Thai chicken green curry, beef rendang and much more, plus a dessert station.

The fun doesn’t stop there though, as after brunch each guest will get four drinks tokens to spend in either Hessa Street Kitchen, The Hills Pool Deck or FireLake Grill House Restaurant and Bar. The next morning, breakfast is included followed by a relaxing day by the pool, where there will be special deals on buckets of beer all day, before a late check out at 6pm. Dreamworks Spa offering 30 per cent discount on all spa treatments throughout the entire weekend.

The pricing

As always, the What’s On Lock In is priced at Dhs699 (including all taxes), which includes all of the above for two adults. To book, all you need to do is email reservations.damachills@radisson.com and mention *WODLI 28/29 May*. Spaces usually fly out at super speed, so don’t delay in getting your room booked up sharpish.