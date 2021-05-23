Sponsored: Vibrant pool and beach days ahead…

Life, dear reader, isn’t all desert islands, pristine beaches and pool cabanas. But one of the great things about living in Dubai, is that it also can be at least partly that, much of the time.

And there’s perhaps no finer example of that no-filter-needed leisure time, than at W Dubai – The Palm.

They’ve got two options for living your best alfresco life within quick dipping distance of a luxurious temperature-controlled pool, WET and WET Deck. Both come with options for cabana-comfort lounging, both have outstanding day pass deals and both offer next level Insta-thirst views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s cinematic skyline.

And it’s flexes like this that earned WET Deck the What’s On Favourite Daycation Award 2021.

Soak it in at WET

Enjoy a splash of secluded glitz with the in-pool WET Pods for Dhs400 on weekdays and Dhs500 on weekends. The full value of which comes back to you in credit to spend on decadent drinks and sophisticated snacks. This glamorous pool complex also comes with direct access to the resort’s spectacular private beach.

Speaking of snacks, you and your besties top up your tans with access to WET’s Sun Loungers from just Dhs100 on weekdays (fully redeemable on F&B) or Dhs200 on weekends (Dhs150 back for F&B). Subject to availability.

Attention on WET Deck

Get access to the elevated Gram-famous WET Deck pool cabanas for only dhs600 (weekday or weekend) with the full amount redeemable on food and beverage.

There’s a daily Double Dip happy hour, with two-for-one deals on select drinks from midday to 2pm; and 4pm to 6pm.

Making a day of it

There’s a good chance you’re not going to want to leave, but that’s ok because W Dubai – The Palm has the best way for you to make a day of it.

Get access to WET, WET Deck, the beach and your own ‘Wonderful Room’ from 10am to 6pm; there’s Dhs200 F&B credit to spend at LIV or WET Deck; and a full 50 per cent off the indulgent massage menu at AWAY Spa, all for just Dhs584 for two people. Valid on weekdays only.

Bookings for these slices of pool paradise must be made in advance by calling 04 245 5800 or emailing wpalmreservations@whotels.com.

The Palm Jumeirah, W Dubai – The Palm. Tel: (04) 245 5800, wetdeckdubai.com

Images: Provided