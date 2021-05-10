Topgolf is going all Willy Wonka on us…

Since it opened back in January, 2021, Topgolf has unsurprisingly become one of the city’s most popular attractions for good games and good times. In case you’re not yet familiar, it’s a three-storey, 50,000 square foot mega complex at Emirates Golf Club.

Fun for both golf fans and those who haven’t got a clue about golf, Topgolf is a one-stop fun shop with 96 climate controlled hitting bays and LED circular targets that light up when your ball hits them. It’s kind of like bowling but for golf and really is open to anyone of any ability.

All week this week (May 11 to 17), there’s an opportunity for Topgolf fans to win a private VIP experience for you and 13 of your friends, to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. If you win, you’ll be given two hours in one of the private VIP Topgolf suites, with two hours’ free Topgolf play (no food or drinks included).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Topgolf Dubai (@topgolfdubai)

You might also like Exclusive Reveal: Topgolf Dubai is here and ready for action

So, how to win? Rather like the golf version of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’s golden ticket, you need to find a golden golf ball. Each day one golden golf ball will be dispensed at random from one of the 96 bays ball dispensers, instead of the usual white ball. That means there’s a chance for 7 people to win.

If you’re lucky enough to find the golden golf ball, don’t be tempted to use it in play and hit it out into the field. You’ll need to hand it to your bay host to be able to get your VIP prize. Topgolf is going all Willy Wonka on us and we are here for it.

As well as golf games, the Topgolf entertainment hub has huge TVs, three restaurants serving casual food and beverages, a retail shop, three luxury VIP suites and eventually, live music. Whether you’re visiting with friends, family or corporate groups, there is something for everyone.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am, Fri & Sat 9am to 2am, from Dhs130 per hour, per bay, pricing depends on day and time of visit. topgolfdubai.ae

Images: File/Provided