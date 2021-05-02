Win! A Michelin dessert dining experience
Chef René Frank’s food creations are full of surprises. His colourful career spans over 15 years, including his two-Michelin-starred restaurant Coda in Berlin – the first progressive dessert restaurant to be honoured in the Michelin Guide. For the first time, Chef Rene has partnered with FIVE Hotels & Resorts to present four exclusive dessert menu experiences in Dubai at The Penthouse, Maiden Shanghai, The Delisserie and Soul Street, and we’re offering you the chance to experience it, too.
You and three mates will enjoy stunning creations in the beautiful surroundings of Maiden Shanghai. Highlights on the artisanal menu include the ‘Century Egg’, a playful chocolate mousse-inspired dish, and the almond and blueberry ‘Rice Bowl’.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before May 31, 2021 at 5pm.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after May 31, 2021 at 5pm.