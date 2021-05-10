Zoco's new menu will take you on a trip through Latin America

Dishes on the menu span from Mexico all the way to Argentina…

Zoco opened back in 2016 where the menu flaunted a number of reimagined Mexican dishes. A trip to the restaurant now, however, will see diners tucking into a number of cuisines that span Latin America.

Located at The Atrium in Al Habtoor City, the menu now features some of the most loved dishes and flavours from Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Cuba, Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Guatemala and Colombia.

Our dining experience began with the traditional guacamole called Bandera (Dhs65) with crispy and perfectly seasoned nachos which we continued to munch on during the remainder of the night.

For starters, we picked the crispy shrimps (Dhs95) which were laid on top of a delicious potato cream cheese. It was a combination that we hadn’t tried before, but the pairing worked well especially when dipped in the spicy mayo sauce.

Also off the starters menu, we opted for the Venezuelan arepas (Dhs80). The thick corn cakes we are told is made from ground maize dough and come stuffed with flavoursome shredded chicken, mozzarella cheese, avocado and salsa. However, if you prefer a thinner flatbread, opt for the shrimp Gobernador (Dhs110). Three soft tacos packed with pieces of shrimp, guacamole, mayo-chipotle, salsa and mozzarella cheese was bought to the table. The menu boldly claims this to be a Mexican favourite, and we can definitely agree.

For mains, we decided to share the diablo chicken (Dhs135) which the menu describes as hot chicken lollipops – a dish popular in Indo-Chinese cuisine. Served on potato cream cheese with green beans and a blue cheese sauce, the chicken had a great flavoursome coating and paired well with its accompaniments. We were also bought a habanero sauce which thankfully, was served on the side as we couldn’t handle the heat.

Off the dessert menu, we opted for sorbet to cleanse our palette (Dhs15) before digging into a classic Spanish treat – churros (Dhs50). We picked chocolate for our sauce and received four hot churros with strawberries and ice cream on the side – a great sweet treat to end the meal.

The drinks menu has also been revamped and you can find plenty of Latin American beverages ranging from refreshing cocktail, margarita, tequila and more.

It’s hard not to over-order especially off the starters menu, but it just gives us plenty of reasons to return.