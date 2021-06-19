Emirates Airline has shared a list of top destinations to explore…

While it feels as though we’re still a long way from returning to ‘normal’, as summer looms, steps are being taken to allow vaccinated travellers to enjoy quarantine-free holidays abroad.

Emirates has revealed that there are now 19 countries allowing Dubai citizens and residents to travel quarantine-free. Provided that they have been vaccinated for 14 days or more, travellers can explore 30 cities in Europe, Africa, the US, the Middle East and more.

Quarantine-free travel from Dubai

Spain is the most recent country to open up its borders. From June 7, tourists will be able to enter Spain if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before date of travel, or can present their Covid-19 PCR tests taken 48 hours prior to arrival.

Elsewhere in Europe, Dubai residents can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Spain, and France (from June 9). Or venture a little closer to home, exploring destinations such as Jordan, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Egypt.

If you can’t picture anything better than parking yourself on a stunning paradisal beach, you can book a trip to The Maldives, Seychelles, and Phuket from 2 July. While African adventures include Kenya, Tanzania, Morocco.

The United States have begun to relax their Covid regulations, making it an intriguing place for tourists again. Emirates flies to 12 cites within the vast countries, including the newly added Miami, which will begin form July 21.

Finally, you can get lost in the backstreets of alluring Mexico City, with quarantine-free travel. Emirates will resume flights to the destination on July 2.

What about travel to the UK?

Travel from UAE to UK is tricky as we remain on the dreaded ‘Red List’. There are, however, ways to avoid the mandatory ten-day UK hotel quarantine, which we’ve outlined here.

Image: Getty