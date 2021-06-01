That includes their Thursday night brunch…

Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar is an Abu Dhabi venue known for its panoramic city views, wood-fired fare, and beautiful botanical surrounds.

But it has another feather in its cap this week. Before the restaurant closes for the summer season, they’re cutting prices on food, drink and their popular Thursday night sundowner brunch (usually starting at Dhs235) by a massive 50 per cent.

That’s half off their cedar block salmon, a nifty 50 per cent less to pay for their signature blended bevs and brick oven s’mores, and the cost of their four cheese pizzas has been sliced in two. Presumably with much fondant cheese pull action.

The deal is on until this Friday, June 4, 2021 when the restaurant will temporarily roll down the shutters for a little summer nap.

One last brunch

The last Thursday Sundowner Brunch of the season is also seeing its price tag cleaved in twain. Taking place between 7pm and 10pm, the standard soft drink price is Dhs235, house is usually Dhs305 and the bubbles package prices is Dhs375. So you can apply the appropriate discounts from there.

Brunch menu highlights include fresh oven-baked sourdough bread served with caramelized roasted onion butter; oven braised lamb tagine; braised beef shirt rib pie with cassoulet and mash potato; spicy cajun chicken wings; Henry’s signature pizza with a choice of toppings; ginger, chilli and lime spatchcock; fudge brownies; smores and more.

Aloft Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, open 5pm t0 11.30pm daily (until Friday). Tel: (054) 994 2289, @brick.abudhabi