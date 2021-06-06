From art exhibitions to loads of restaurants where you can tuck into a great meal…

Looking for some neat things to do in the capital? From shopping to great food deals and more, here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi this week you’ll want to add to your diary.

Sunday, June 27

Last chance: Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop exhibition

This exhibition has been around since December 2020 and was supposed to close in May 2021. However, it extended due to popular demand to June end, so this time, it really could be your last chance you have to check it out. This cool photography exhibition titled ‘Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop’ is taking place in partnership with cultural and lifestyle platform Sole displaying four decades of photographs, albums, magazine covers and memorabilia that document Hip-Hop culture.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 8pm, until May 31. Dhs30 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Monday, June 28

Try different biryanis at the Biryani Khaas festival

If you love biryani, this is your chance to try the special seasonal menu available at India Palace. Guests will be able to savour an array of authentic biryanis from all over India including noor mahal biryani, raan biryani, Lucknow murg biryani and more. The menu will be available until August end and available all day.

India Palace, several venues around UAE, available until August 2021 end. Tel: (0)2 02 644 8777. indiapalace.ae

Tuesday, June 29

Learn to stitch with Manarat Al Saadiyat

From 5pm to 7pm, learn to create a landscape design through the art of stitching. You will learn to create embroidered illustrations on various surfaces such as mesh and canvas using a number of stitching techniques. All materials needed will be provided to you and the class will cost you Dhs100 per person.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 6pm to 7.30pm. Tel: (02) 6575800. @manaratalsaadiyat

Try the new menu at award-winning Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi has a brand new Cantonese Journey menu for you to try at just Dhs288 per person. The four-course menu is available daily from 6pm to 8pm. It includes a dumpling soup, Hakkasan signature platter, your choice of main course and a decadent chocolate dessert.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Dhs288 per person. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @emiratespalace

Wednesday, June 30

Shop till you drop at Deerfields Mall

A mall is a great place to head to if you want to escape the relentless summer season. At this community mall in Abu Dhabi, there are discounts you can avail of up to 80 per cent across more than 50 retailers. If you spend Dhs200, you stand a chance to win some super giveaways. Keep your eye open for the interactive beach-theme pop-up in the atrium where you can win up to Dhs70,000 worth of products and servuces from brands like Sketchers, Bath & Body Works, Lifestyle Jewellery, NStyle Beauty Lounge and more.

Deerfields Mall, Al Bahyah, Abu Dhabi. Summer campaign running until July 17. Tel:(0)2 501 0826. deerfieldsmall.com

Take the whole family out for a dinner treat

Keep the kids entertained over the summer at Yas Marina where a number of dining deals for the little foodies. To help them work up an appetite or burn off the extra pent up energy, there’s the expansive sponge floor playground and of course, the dancing fountains to dazzle. For a free feast, book your table at Aquarium or head to Diablito or Stars N Bars where they can pick from the kid’s menu. More details can be found here.

Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (800) 627 4627. yasmarina.ae

Images: Getty Images, Unsplash and Supplied