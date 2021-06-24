Get ready for a prohibition party…

Transport back to the prohibition era with a one-off speakeasy brunch coming to Dubai. On Friday July 2, the ‘Wall Street Party Brunch – Speakeasy Edition’ will be taking over McGettigan’s at Dubai World Trade Centre, between 2pm and 5pm.

To get into the brunch, you’ll need to whisper the secret password (which will be revealed on McGettigan’s Instagram stories), then you’ll receive a moonshine cocktail on arrival. Expect live entertainment, gangsters and flapper girls, as the venue gets a speakeasy makeover.

The brunch is priced at Dhs249 for unlimited food and house drinks, or upgrade to premium drinks for Dhs349. Guests are encouraged to don their best 1920’s get-up and get ready for a roaring good time.

If that’s not your vibe, McGettigan’s JLT will be hosting a big brunch on the same day, but this one has a different theme. The ‘School’s Out for Summer Brunch’, also taking place on Friday July 2, aims to be the ultimate send off for teachers and their pals.

Dig out that old school uniform and get ready to celebrate, as between 1pm and 4pm guests can enjoy a feast with free-flowing house beverages between 1pm and 4pm for Dhs249, or premium drinks for Dhs299. Anyone dressed in a school uniform will receive a free shot and a complimentary upgrade to the premium package.

Both brunches will take place on Friday July 2, with the Wall Street brunch at McGettigan’s DWTC between 2pm and 5pm; and the School’s Out brunch at McGettigan’s JLT between 1pm and 4pm.

