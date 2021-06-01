Sponsored: If you’re thinking of booking a night at the stunning resort, now’s the time…

The must-stay hotel of the moment, Address Beach Resort, is having a huge summer sale between now and September 30, 2021. There are two unmissable offers to take advantage of, whether you’re looking for a weekend away or an extended stay.

Valid on stays between now and April 30, 2022, the Summer Savers offer will get you 30 per cent off the best available rate. You’ll also get complimentary breakfast or breakfast and dinner included when you book for one or two nights.

Guests of Address Beach Resort can enjoy exclusive access to the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool located on the 77th floor. The record-breaking pool offers unbelievable views of Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, as do the sophisticated hotel rooms.

Keen for a longer leave? The Stay More, Pay Less deal is the one for you. This is when you’ll book three nights and pay only for two, or book for six nights and pay for only four. You can choose from lavish breakfast or breakfast and dinner meal plans, as well as kick back at the newly opened spa.

Address Beach Resort’s restaurants include the sky-high ZETA Seventy Seven, cool fusion spot Li’Brasil and chic beach bar The Beach Grill. There’s also Address’ signature venues, The Restaurant and The Lounge.

Terms and conditions apply, and black out dates run from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022. Rates vary depending on the date and rooms are subject to availability. For more information email stayatbeachresort@addresshotels.com.

Address Beach Resort, JBR The Walk, sale runs until September 30, 30 per cent off. Tel: (0)4 879 8899. addresshotels.com