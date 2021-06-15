Here are 6 new spots to enjoy an afternoon tea in Dubai 

Tea time…

There’s no shortage of places where you can indulge with friends over an afternoon tea in Dubai. However, if you’re on the lookout for a new spot to try, take a look at the options below. You’re bound to find something that you and your loved ones will enjoy.

Here are 6 new places where you can indulge in an afternoon tea in Dubai

Cafe Society

This 1920s-inspired spot is offering up a pocket-friendly afternoon tea where you can enjoy a selection of the café’s most decadent cakes, wafers, bite-sized sandwiches and more. The afternoon tea runs daily from 2pm to 6pm and costs Dhs199 for two people.

Café Society, TAMANI Marina Hotel, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai. Available daily, 2pm to 6pm. Dhs199 for two (excluding VAT). Tel: (0)4 318 3755. @cafesocietydxb

Certo

This popular Italian restaurant in Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City has launched Napolitea – an Italian version of the classic afternoon tea. Available daily, you will pay just Dhs125 per person to receive tiers of savoury and sweet treats that include sandwiches, bruschetta, cannoli, tarts and more plus coffee or tea. For an additional Dhs90, you can get free-flowing prosecco for an hour and a half. The afternoon tea runs from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

Certo, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Available daily, 12.30pm to 4.30pm, Dhs125 per person. Tel: (0)4 366 9187. radissonhotels.com

Daily Dose

Daily Dose has launched a special weekend afternoon tea from 1pm to 5pm. For just Dhs160 for two, this traditional afternoon tea menu comes with a Mediterranean flair. Bites include wagyu and truffle sliders, mini smoked salmon bagel, a cheese platter, scones, macaroons, a rich triple chocolate cake and more. Pair your indulgent meal with one of 12 different teas including wild berries, tropical, oriental and traditional black teas.

Daily Dose, 170 Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Available on Fri and Sat, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs160 for two. Tel: (0)4 343 9999. @dailydoseae

Millennium Lounge

You can’t get fancier than enjoying an afternoon tea at The Meydan Hotel with views of the hotel’s grand racecourse to keep you company. For just Dhs129 per person, you will get a fine selection of mini-sandwiches, cakes and more with a selection of Teas by Marie Antoinette. Prices start from Dhs225 if you want to enjoy unlimited bubbles for two hours.

Millennium Lounge, The Meydan Hotel, Dubai. Mon and Wed, 3pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. @themeydanhotels

Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai

Award-winning organic and natural beauty brand Ixora has teamed up with Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai to offer up guests an Instagrammable afternoon tea experience. Sweet tooths can look forward to scones with clotted cream and homemade jam, assorted cronuts, rose velvet cake, while savoury fans can wolf up wild asparagus with charcoal brioche, salmon with forest berries and more. You will get an Ixora gift bag and a voucher for the 30-minute facial to use at Ixora in Dubai Festival City. It will cost you Dhs199 and you will get coffee and tea served with your light bites, but if you want bubbles, it will be Dhs275.