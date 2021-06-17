Sponsored: You can even take your pet pooch and make it a dog-cation…

It’s that time of year where we all need to get away. If the many travel restrictions are hindering your usual holiday abroad, why not look a little closer to home for a sun-soaked staycation? There are so many amazing hotels right here in the UAE including BM Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel group has two brilliant properties: BM Beach Hotel and BM Beach Resort, nestled by the sea in Ras Al Khaimah, just an hour’s drive from Dubai. There are some fabulous summer offers to take advantage of, and one of the hotels is dog-friendly so you don’t need to leave your pet pooch behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BM Hotels & Resorts (@bmhotelsresorts)

By opting to stay at either one of these lovely hotels, you’ll get so much for your money. The ‘RAK Road Trip’ all-inclusive package includes an overnight stay, a buffet breakfast, lunch and dinner, unlimited selected alcoholic and soft beverages between 11am to 11pm, plus 10-mins kayaking or stand-up paddle. Rates start from Dhs335.

BM Beach Resort is the only dog-friendly resort in Ras Al Khaimah. Your dog will be treated like a VIP, receiving a welcome pack which includes doggie essentials, scarf and toys. Your room will even come a with dog bed, dog shampoo, conditioner and body mist to clean them up after long walks on the beach.

There’s a dedicated dog-friendly beach and even an agility course to tire out the most excited of pooches. Your dog is also welcome to all of the food and beverage outlets in the hotel, whether you’re popping to Madison Sports Bar or tucking into breakfast at Oasis Restaurant. Rates start from Dhs429.

Both BM Beach Hotel and BM Beach Resort boast beautiful sea views, sprawling golden beaches and aquamarine pools. The properties provide the perfect setting for a relaxing holiday, whether its for families, couples or groups of friends. There’s plenty for the little ones too, from slides to a special kids’ club.

BM Hotels & Resorts, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, RAK Road Trip priced from Dhs335, dogcation priced from Dhs429. binmajid.com/deals

Images: Provided