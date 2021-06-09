A high-energy night with an inspired dining menu…

Increasingly, Dubai residents seem to be searching for experiences that provide added value with their dinner offering. Billionaire Dubai was always a frontrunner when it came to providing ‘the whole package’. Now, after a brief hiatus, its popular dinner and a show concept has returned.

The captivating experience seamlessly merges multiple live acts with an Italian and new-Asian inspired dining menu. Guests are seated on white-clothed round tables under the glow of a huge stage, while in-crowd podiums are also utilised for additional between-act entertainment.

With a CV that includes Moulin Rouge, Cirque du Soleil, Friedrichstadt Palast in Berlin, and Palazzo Mannheim in Germany, skilled artist Ivan Peres shines bright on the line-up, but prepare yourself for an entire roster of extraordinary singers and talented dancers.

The high-energy night has been meticulously choreographed to create a memorable experience for all guests. Duo Destiny, the incredible acrobatic hand-balancing duo act from ‘America’s Got Talent’ have also made a welcome return.

A taste of what to expect

Despite being called Billionaire, the venue offers an affordable a la carte menu, with highlights including wagyu beef tacos, crispy calamari, the Billionaire maki roll, and truffle pizza. For mains, expect to see dishes such as maltagliati with lobster, miso-marinated black cod, and wagyu beef filet, straight off the Josper grill.

Found within the walls of Taj, Business Bay; Billionaire Dubai is back daily between 9pm and 3am. The show will begin promptly at 9.30pm so be sure to arrive on time so you don’t miss any of the action.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj, Business Bay, daily 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 510 3100. @billionairedubaiofficial

Images: Provided