If you’ve missed the Dubai clubbing scene, we have exciting news for you. Black is the brand new club just opened at Soho Garden, and it’s the biggest indoor club in Dubai. As the outside temperates become more unbearable, you now have an air-conditioned haven to continue your late night adventures.

Black is a vast space with high ceilings and a long bar, kitted out with a state of the art light and sound system to spin endless anthems. There are plenty of tables spread throughout the venue, while neon lights and huge LED screens create an electric atmosphere.

Expect to find some of Dubai’s renowned DJs spinning the best live R&B tunes, as well as a host of weekly events.

Wednesdays and Saturdays are all about the ladies, with a ladies’ night deal that offers unlimited selected drinks for Dhs120 between 10pm and 2am. DJs Deveon Kosko, Play, Ranger and Flipside will be spinning some of the best hip-hop, R&B, afrobeats and dancehall bangers.

Hype takes place every Thursday, with latest Urban and Afrobeats lined up by DJ Jon Rocca and Devon Kosko, getting you ready for the weekend. Whereas on Fridays, the party really starts. Black Friday is the biggest night of the week, with hip-hop and R&B anthems from DJ Devon Kosko and Play.

Black boasts a selection of signature spirits, wine, and beer, as well as a menu of bar bites and main dishes to enjoy from your table.

Black, Soho Garden, Meydan Racecourse Grandstand, Weds to Sat, 10pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @blackclubdxb