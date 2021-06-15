Sponsored: Leave your forks at the door and get messy with burgers, sticky ribs and more…

Brunch is a bonafide Dubai institution with almost every restaurant in the city clamouring to attract Dubai’s keen brunch crowd with unlimited food and beverages for a set price. There are so many options available, but what about those times you need to brunch on a budget?

Enter ICON Bar which can be found nestled in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai’s Media City. The bar is casual and relaxed, erring on the side of a sports bar (there’s a pool table too), and it’s the kind of fuss-free place you can enjoy with friends on a fun-filled Friday afternoon.

Its Friday brunch offering is named ‘Dirty Fridays’, and it runs each week from 1pm to 4pm. Food is as casual as the bar itself – and is the perfect ‘fodder’ to accompany some free-flowing drinks and live music. The brunch is usually priced at Dhs399, but currently ICON bar is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer, so it’s just Dhs199.

Dishes are served sharing-style, inclusive of all-you-can-eat starters and trays loaded up with burgers, sticky ribs, chili mussels and messy fries. Free-flowing beverages include wines, beers and spirits. Make sure to save room for one of the extravagant crazy shakes too.

If you’re not visiting ICON Bar on a Friday, there are plenty of deals on throughout the week to tempt you. Happy hour runs all day every day, with selected drinks priced at Dhs29. On Wednesdays, tuck into unlimited chicken wings and three beers for Dhs99. On Saturdays, a hearty roast is priced at Dhs95.

The popular sports bar is showing all of the UEFA EURO 2020 action too. You can pre-book a Fans Package for Dhs250 per person inclusive of unlimited house beverages and bites platter at half time. The Dhs29 selected drinks happy hour will be running too.

Additionally, visitors can purchase a bucket of beer for Dhs120 or tuck into a burger and house beverage for Dhs80. Fried chicken wings and a house beverage will be Dhs75 during the football matches.

ICON Bar, Radisson Blu Hotel, Media City, Dubai, open 7am to midnight daily. Tel: (0)4 366 9137. radissonhotels.com

Images: Provided