Sponsored: Your chance to book a memorable getaway for less…

The UAE is home to one of the top hotel brands in the region, JA Resorts and Hotels. The stunning collection of properties is gearing up to celebrate its 40th anniversary, by giving you the chance to enjoy a relaxing break for less.

Whether you’re looking to stay in the UAE, or travel further afield, JA Resorts and Hotels is offering up to 40 per cent off all nine of its idyllic locations. The discount is valid across any of the rooms and suites in Dubai, Seychelles and The Maldives.

This unmissable offer is only going on until September 30, 2021, so you’ll have to be quick to make the most of it. The discount applies to nine hotels, including JA The Resort (JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel), JA Hatta Fort Hotel, JA Oasis Beach Tower, JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Manafaru Maldives, JA Enchanted Island Resort in the Seychelles and The Manor by JA.

There’s something for everyone; from mountainous adventures, to chic city breaks, relaxing beach escapes and island experiences. If you’ve been thinking about visiting The Maldives or Seychelles, this is your chance to finally book the holiday you’ve always dreamt of.

If you’d rather stay closer to home, why not explore a part of Dubai you’ve never seen before? JA Hatta Fort Hotel offers a must-see experience of the mountainous landscape that Dubai residents often forget is on their doorstep.

For an unforgettable stay overlooking the iconic Ain Dubai, be sure to check out JA Ocean View Hotel; a property with a number of tempting restaurants, and the bustling JBR beach right on your door step.

To discover more about the exciting properties, and to book your next break, visit jaresortshotels.com/ja-summer.