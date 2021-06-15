Ladies can enjoy three house drinks and a selected dish…

We love a ladies’ night. It’s that day of the week where you can get together with the girls for a good long catch up and enjoy some great deals at some of Dubai’s best bars. In great news, Dubai’s ultra-chic bar Siddharta Lounge is launching ladies’ night for the first time ever.

The luxe longstanding bar is by the equally longstanding and super-popular Asian restaurant Buddha Bar, which can be found at the Grosvenor Hotel in Dubai Marina. At Siddharta Lounge, you’ll find clusters of tables grouped around a blue-lit pool, offering Insta-worthy views of the surrounding skyscrapers twinkling at night.

The ‘Go Girls’ ladies’ night will run every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm. Ladies can sip on three selected beverages and one selected dish for Dhs120. The outside area has plenty of coolers to combat the summer heat, or you can opt to sit inside. A resident DJ will be on hand to provide the entertainment.

Special cocktails include Go Girl, Pink Cloud and Wish You Were Here, as well as mocktails such as Summer Love and Lavender Fizz. There are also spirits, as well as white, red and rose wine from Chile and France to sip on as you drink in the beautiful views.

Each paying girl will get to chose one dish from the varied menu. These include shrimp pil pil on toasted sourdough bread or a bruschetta platter of beef cecina, chorizo, feta cheese and marinated vegetables. There’s also burrata with sourdough bread, as well a flavour-packed zucchini salad.

The launch of Siddharta Lounge’s first ladies’ night comes hot on the heels of the recent introduction of Buddha Bar’s first ever brunch, which has proved seriously popular in the first few weeks since its launch.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, open 5pm to 12am Sun to Wed, 5pm to 1am Thurs to Sat, ladies’ night Wednesdays from 7pm to 11pm, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. @siddhartaloungedubai

Images: Provided