It’s all going off at Yas Island this Eid Al Adha, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has announced its first confirmed firework display for the long Eid weekend.

Yas Marina will host a traditional three days of dramatic chromatics, painting the sky above the capital in vibrant firework colour bursts.

It’s part of a wider calendar of summer events in the capital that includes a huge Summer of Style Sale, with up to 80 per cent off across 3,000 stores; exciting culinary pop-ups; staycation deals; cultural happenings; and more.

The shows usually last for five minutes each night and begin at 9pm. The exact dates are still moon dependent, but Arafat Day is likely to fall on July 19, 2021, with Eid Al Adha falling the next day, probably on July 20.

Due to the current public gathering regulations in Abu Dhabi, those headed to the island will need to be able to show a Green Pass on their ALHOSN app. Green Passes last for between three and 30 days depending on level of vaccination.

Social distancing is still in force, and thermal scanning remains in place, as do the requirements for wearing PPE and for venues to conduct periodical deep cleans.

In addition to the many alfresco restaurant spots of Yas Island, where you’ll be able to watch the spectacle unfold above some equally spectacular dining experiences, the event will be broadcast live on the Yas Island Instagram channel.

