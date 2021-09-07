Bookmark this page as we will keep updating it as new announcements are made…

Are you on the lookout for some cultural things to do in the capital? A great idea would be to book yourself seats to enjoy some performances in Abu Dhabi.

From comedy shows to family-friendly performances and more, here are the shows to add to your diary.

September

Disney on Ice

When: September 9, 10 and 11

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Go see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and a strong list of characters from Disney including stars from the Frozen and Moana films. Expect soundtracks and catchy classics such as Moana’s How Far I’ll Go, Olaf’s Let it Go and In Summer, Beauty and the Beast’s Tale as Old as Time, Be Our Guest and much more. Tickets are on sale now, via the Etihad Arena ticket line 600 511 115 and via etihadarena.ae and platinumlist.net. Prices start from Dhs300 for a family of four. Read more here.

Disney on Ice, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (600) 511 115. yasisland.ae

An Evening With Russell Peters’

When: September 17

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Global stand-up legend, Russell Peters will be returning to Abu Dhabi for the first time in eight years. The comedian is in the capital for one night only and tickets are already on sale. Remember, the comedian has a huge fan base here, so you may want to nab your seats before they sell out. They are available in batches of two and prices start at Dhs195 each. Purchase them here.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Friday September 17, tickets from Dhs195 available in batches of two, three and four. Tel: (600) 511 511, etihadarena.ae

October

12 Angry Jurors

When: October 8 and 9

Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat

The Junction is heading to the capital with 12 Angry Jurors – a theatrical classic written by Reginald Rose and popularised by a Hollywood film of the same name. It follows the court case of a teenage boy who is standing trial for the alleged murder of his father. If he is found guilty, he will be sentenced to death. However, the jury feels that they have reasonable doubt to declare the boy’s innocence and they are faced with the question – ‘Are we letting a killer loose?’.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae @junctiondubai

Magic Phil’s Staying Silly at Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by QE2 (@theatrebyqe2)

When: October 7, 8 and 9

Where: Theatre by Erth

Abu Dhabi has a new theatre and it is kicking things off with a show for the whole family. UAE’s Favourite Children’s Magician, Magic Phil is bringing a barrel load of laughs, a plank load of silliness, a cabin full of chuckles and a bucket full of tricks to the capital in October. Tickets cost Dhs100 per person and they can be purchased here.

Theatre By Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel), Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. @theatrebyerth

Alice in Wonderland

When: October 14, 15 and 16

Where: Theatre by Erth

Join Alice as she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole on board the QE2 in October. All the characters are there too including the Mad Hatter, Tweedledum and Tweedledee and of course the evil Queen of Hearts. Expect a fantastical tale of riddles and rhymes and of course, adventure. Prices start from Dhs120 and will be available soon. You can register here to be notified of when tickets go on sale.

Theatre By Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel), Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. @theatrebyerth

Mark Ronson at Semi Permanent Festival

When: October 14 to 16

Where: Manarat Al Saadiyat

Semi Permanent is a global design and creativity festival that is bringing some big names and even bigger ideas to the capital. One of the confirmed guests is legendary British music icon Mark Ronson, who will be appearing ‘In Conversation’ and jumping on the decks for a very special DJ set. Read more about the festival here. Sign up to their newsletter here to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Semi Permanent, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. semipermanent.com

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain

When: October 20 to 21

Where: Theatre by Erth

Ever wanted to meet some of the people you’ve read or heard about from history. Well, you can at this special production. Horrible Histories will bring to you the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in (entertainment for the whole family!). From Boudicca to Magna Carta, horrible Henry VIII, and many more. You can register here to be notified of when tickets go on sale.

Theatre By Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel), Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. @theatrebyerth

November

Performance: Meet The Beatles

When: November 4 and 5

Where: Theatre by Erth

This authentic tour brings The Beatles to life with classic hits like She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help! and so many more. Special attention has been paid to the musical instruments, costumes and even Lennon and McCartney’s on-stage banter to make it all come together. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and will be available for purchase soon.

Theatre By Erth, Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club and Hotel), Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi. @theatrebyerth

An Evening With Michael McIntyre

When: November 26

Where: Etihad Arena

British comedian Michael McIntyre was supposed to be performing in the capital this month, but the show is now postponed to November 26. It’s a bit of a wait to see the comedian, but the new date will still feature support from another Brit comedy legend, Paul Tonkinson. Expect side-splitting skits, sketches and meandering rage-peppered rants about the trivialities of modern living. If you had tickets already, your seat is secured for the new date. Prices start from Dhs Book your seats here.