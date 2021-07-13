Pack those staycation bags…

A four-day public holiday (six in total if you get two days off the weekend) can only equal one thing: staycation. Days off for Eid Al Adha was declared by the UAE to fall from Monday, July 19 2021 to Thursday, July 22, 2021, and if you are on the lookout for a staycation, we’ve rounded up some hotel deals.

Here are 11 Eid al Adha staycations in Abu Dhabi to check out over the holidays…

The Abu Dhabi Edition

For a cost of Dhs1,300 you will get an overnight stay in a deluxe Marina room plus a brunch (house package) of your choice for two. You can pick from the Oak Room Friday Brunch, ANNEX’s Amapiano Brunch, or The Weekend Spritz at Alba Terrace. The price includes breakfast and you check in early and check out late. GCC residents can stay in a contemporary deluxe room and get an evening meal plus limitless breakfast from Alba Terrace from Dhs775.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 208 0000. editionhotels.com

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel

This handsome hotel gives you the opportunity to wake up each morning with magnificent views of the peaceful mangroves. Their Eid package includes daily breakfast and a lavish buffet at Ingredients.

Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Al Salam Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 895 8700, anantara.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Standing tall and proud in the most popular of Abu Dhabi skyline photos, Conrad Abu Dhabi has it all – 12 bars and restaurants, a private beach, high-end stores and an observation deck for those city views. Over Eid, there are two staycation deals. One for families starting at Dhs1,000 which includes breakfast and dinner for two, 20 per cent off on spa treatments; food and drinks and access to the beach with a 30 per cent off on watersports activities. The Eid brunch staycation package starts at Dhs1,295 which includes breakfast, brunch at Nahaam (on Friday) or Nahaam (on Saturday) and drinks for two. Additionally, get 20 per cent off on spa treatments, and beach access with 30 per cent off on watersports activities.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 811 5555, hilton.com

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi

Fancy a theme park visit paired with your staycation? This Yas Island hotel is offering up a stay of Dhs675 per night, buffet breakfast and two tickets to access one of the theme parks (Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi) on Yas Island for two. Kids under the age of 12 stay and eat for free when accompanied by their parents. The hotel is additionally offering 20 per cent off on food and beverages and on the spa. The deal is available from July 15 to 24, 2021. You’ll need to stay a minimum of two nights to avail of the deal. Book your stay a day in advance.

Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi, Hamdan bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 616 6222. crowneplaza.com

Emirates Palace

Stay for 50 hours at the grand Emirates Palace with this deal. A number of privileges are included including an a la carte breakfast for two in the restaurant or your room/suite, a seven-course sharing menu at Sayad for two, Dhs150 resort credit and more. Check-in and check-out time is flexible, too. Prices for the package start at Dhs2,600. Get all the details here.

Erth Abu Dhabi

Stay at Erth Abu Dhabi over Eid Al Adha (July 18 to 24) for a starting price of just Dhs400 a night. The stay includes breakfast. For extra comfort, opt for the executive suite for Dhs600. For little ones, kid’s movies are being screened at the in-house cinema. It’s located close to the Grand Mosque and it’s well worth a visit if you haven’t been before.

Erth Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (800) 3784. erth.ae

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Stay at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island and you will be able to enjoy the rides at Yas Theme Park for every registered room guest. Your choices are Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Children under 12 go free and guests will receive up to 20 per cent off all dining and spa treatments.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 208 6888. yasisland.ae

Holiday Inn

For a dose of culture with your staycation, Holiday Inn is the place to be this Eid. For Dhs375 per night, you will get a buffet breakfast at La Piazza Restaurant, access to three cultural spots: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan and Qasr Al Hosn Abu Dhabi. Enjoy a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages and at the spa. The deal is available from July 15 to 24, and you’ll need to stay a minimum of two nights to avail of the deal. Book your stay a day in advance.

Holiday Inn, Zayed the 1st Road, Electra Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 616 6103. holidayinnabudhabi.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

At Jumeirah at Saadiyat, you can find tennis courts, kids and teen club, three outdoor swimming pools, watersports, a spa with its own hammam and one of the most Insta-inspiring stretches of private beach available in the region. Their current ‘Ultimate Staycation’ package nets you 40 per cent off the room rate, daily complimentary breakfast and extra resort credit. For half board, it’s 30 per cent off the room rate, complimentary breakfast and complimentary lunch or dinner. You’ll even receive a Dhs150 spa treatment voucher you can use until September 30. Read more here.

Saadiyat Island, Al Tilal Street, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 811 4555. jumeirah.com

Remal Hotel

The hotel in Ruwais has curated a hotel package for Eid for Dhs399 per night for two people. The cost includes breakfast and dinner at the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Falaj. Extend your relaxing stay with a late check out at 5pm.

Remal Hotel, Al Ruwais, Abu Dhabi . Tel: (0)2 809 2222. remalhotel.ae

W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island

This luxury resort is offering a half board meal plan at Garage when you stay with them over the summer. Their ‘Living la Vida Local’ package includes half board for two adults and two kids under 12, with early check-in and late checkout. Need to relax further? You can also get 35 per cent off at the spa. Prices start from Dhs750.

Have a pet you don’t want to leave behind? Book a retreat for you both where your furry family member can enjoy toys, treats and much more. The room starting price is Dhs525.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 656 0000. yashotelexperiences.com

