You don’t have to know which pant length or prints are ‘in’ this year to get excited about retail sales.

The joy of saving is a universal love language, the great equaliser, paying less for stuff (and then produly showing it off with a ‘guess how much’ fashion parade) is a sport of kings and cobblers.

Setting sale for savings

And sales don’t come much bigger than the one attached to Abu Dhabi’s Summer of Style campaign. It’s nothing short of an extravaganza with up to 80 percent off selected items across 3,000 shops in malls all over the emirate.

Including, but not limited to Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Dhafra Mall, Yas Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Ain Mall, Al Foah Mall, Al Jimi Mall, Al Raha Mall, Al Wadha Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Bawadi Mall, City Centre Masdar, Hili Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mushrif Mall, WTC Mall, Mazyad Mall, Madinat Zayed, and Nation Towers Mall.

It’s started now and running all the way until the end of August. And much like the winter edition of Abu Dhabi Shopping Season, there’s more than just sales to look forward to.

Shop and win opportunities

Whilst you’re racking up those savings at the till, you’ll also have the opportunity to win some wild prizes. Spend over Dhs200 on your Visa card in any one of the more than 4,500 participating stores to be entered into a draw to win prizes including cars and literally millions of Etihad Guest Miles.

Competitions

Make sure you’re following the @retailabudhabi social channels to stay on top of the season’s competition calander. Prizes teased include holiday packages, exclusive invitations, gift vouchers, and more.

Global stylist masterclasses

This summer Retail Abu Dhabi will be offering limited spaces in a series of celebrity stylist-led masterclasses, thrusting you shades first into the world of fashion. We’re told there are big names still yet to be announced, and if you want to be one of the first names on the list, you’ll need to sign up fot the alerts.

Also tagging along

Other ongoing events include the exclusive launch of brands and collections in Abu Dhabi, activations and pop-ups, product spotlghts on ethical and emerging international fashion visionaries.

