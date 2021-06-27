Sponsored: All the discounts, family activities and exclusive perks…

Emirates Palace is a hotel that requires very little introduction. The resort, a favourite of visiting and local celebrities, has a reputation for uncompromising luxury that extends globally.

But thanks to the inclusions and savings gained from their incredible summer deals, a fairytale stay at the prestigious, world-renowned Emirates Palace is likely to be a lot better value than you think.

Right Palace, right time

The hotel boasts some of the most exciting gastronomic outposts of the city including Hakkasan, Sayad, Le Vendome, Mezlai and Martabaan.

There is the award-winning luxury spa with a traditional Moroccan Hammam; there’s an adventure pool with wild slides and a lazy river; bubble pools; a jacuzzi and the main pool has a swim-up bar; the beach club sits on a pristine stretch of private coastline and offers secluded cabanas alongside a full manifesto of watersporting fun; there’s an expansive gym packed with modern equipment; jogging tracks, yoga classes and much more to discover.

Keeping it in the family

The claim that ‘Emirates Palace is one of the most family-friendly hotels in the emirate’ is one built on solid foundations.

Families booking in for a stay at Emirates Palace will be able to enjoy guaranteed connecting rooms, with an incredible 50 per cent off the cost of the second room as part of the Family Time Getaway. This deal also means that kids dine for free with each paying adult.

The Sarab Club kids club offers inside and outside opportunities to make the best kind of staycation memories. Little ones can get involved with arts and crafts, sports, Play Station and Nintendo Wii gaming, puzzles, face painting and more. The Family Time Getaway package includes access for two kids, free of charge (and a discount of 20 per cent on any further children).

If you fancy some pamper time and don’t want the kids to miss out, there’s even a kid’s spa at the hotel — offering mini massage and ‘mummy and me’ treatments.

The Family Time Getaway package price for a stay in the gorgeous Coral Room is Dhs1,895 and this includes complimentary breakfast which can be taken at Le Vendome Restaurant, or as an in-room dining experience.

Other offers

The hotel is also offering an outstanding UAE residents offer — those booking two nights or more get the second night for half price. Rates start at Dhs840 per night, available until August 31, 2021.

There are suite retreats available from Dhs2,950 per night, and the Staycation by M.O. (from Dhs1,150) offers daily dining credit alongside spa discounts.

Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi Corniche. Tel: (02) 690 8888, mandarinoriental.com

Images: Provided