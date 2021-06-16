Start your day on top of the world…

Fancy starting your day at the top of the tallest building in the world? You can now catch the captivating sunrise coming up over Dubai from the 124th floor of Burj Khalifa.

Every Friday and Saturday morning, between 4.30am and 7am, early risers can enjoy the views of the entire city from the highest building, in this unique and special experience.

To get a better look at the world around you, there’s also a collection of high powered telescopes to give you a close up view of the city below, and an outdoor terrace – where you’re likely to snap the best photos.

Not only can you enjoy the magnificent surroundings, you’ll also be treated to a hot drink of your choice, plus an array of tempting breakfast treats to get your day started the right way.

The At the Top, Burj Khalifa experience will start with a ride in the world’s fastest double-deck elevators, which cruise at 10 meters per second to the vantage point on Level 124.

Tickets for the experience can be purchased online, or at the lower ground floor of The Dubai Mall, where you’ll find the At The Top entrance point.

Priced at Dhs129 including breakfast treats, guests are advised to book online in advance to avoid disappointment. Sunrise at the moment takes place around 5,30am so be sure to arrive early so you don’t miss it.

At The Top, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Fridays and Saturdays, 4.30am to 7am, Dhs129. tickets.atthetop.ae