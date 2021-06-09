Vegan or not, this new spot is one to check out…

Following a successful stint in Mumbai, licensed vegetarian and vegan restaurant, Epitome, has landed in Dubai. Featuring meat-free cuisine from India, Japan, Mexico, Thai and China, Epitome aims to fill a void for the limited vegetarian options in the city.

Found in Aloft Creek, the uniquely designed space offers Dubai skyline views from its fourth floor location. The interiors are an interesting fusion of art deco pieces and Roman statues, with deep blue and red seating, turquoise walls with mythical murals and a monochrome zig-zag floor pattern.

There’s both indoor seating and an outdoor area, with promises of pool brunches, ladies’ nights and live entertainment in due course. Shisha is also available from the restaurant’s expansive terrace.

The menu includes an exciting mix of meat-free options, from Cantonese lotus crisps, to Jodhpuri paneer tikka, Balinese tofu and rice, elephant garlic & basil sticky rice and avocado tikka masala.

More than just a restaurant, there’s also a bar and lounge, serving up a wide range of cocktails. Taking inspiration from around the world, guests can expect their drinks to be just as lively and flavourful as their plates.

Epitome’s goal is to disprove the ideology that vegetarian food is super-boring, and often an after-thought at Dubai restaurants. Even the most carnivorous of guests are guaranteed to enjoy a plethora of the dishes on offer.

Epitome, Aloft Creek, Dubai Creek, daily 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)54 705 3780. @epitome.dubai