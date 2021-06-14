Sponsored: Staycation with sun, sea, sand and good times…

For the times you feel like you need to escape the city, but don’t want to leave the UAE, there are so many incredible hotels right on your doorstep for a dreamy staycation. Nestled amongst the dramatic Hajar mountains in Fujairah, you’ll find Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort.

Located just under two hours from Dubai, this beautiful hotel has everything you need for the ultimate staycation. It can be found on the serene Al Aqah beach, making you feel like you’re in some place completely different than the UAE. With breathtaking views of the sparkling Indian Ocean, the resort is also close to historic attractions and not too far from Wadis, so it is the perfect remedy for those needing an escape.

Whether you’re looking for rest and relaxation or a fun family holiday to keep everyone entertained, you’ll find it all here. There are six stunning restaurants to cater to all tastes, as well as a huge pool, private beach, crazy golf, outdoor activities, water sports, a luxurious spa and even a kids’ club.

The popular Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort is offering a brilliant all inclusive staycation deal. It includes a sea-facing room, breakfast, plus lunch and dinner at the resort’s all-day dining restaurants. The views capture the breathtaking sunrise and sunset through its floor-to-ceiling windows for a true resort staycation experience. The deal also offers free-flowing selected soft and house beverages at the restaurants and pool bar. The starting price is Dhs1,150 for two adults and two children under the age of 12.

While the all-inclusive package is all you need to break free from normal routine and enjoy the summer vibes, there are ways for you to amplify your experience. Guests can enjoy an array of different cuisines across the resort with a la carte and set menus on offer. If you’re in the mood for seafood, head to the resort’s famous surf & turf eatery, Gonu Bar and Grill. If Italian cuisine is more your thing, check out Sapore, or dine at Taste, which celebrates Indian and Thai cuisine.

For those who like to keep up with their fitness, there’s a dedicated fitness centre and for those who want to relax with a massage, head to Spa Al Aqah. Here, there’s a range of treatments from deep-tissue massages to body scrubs, therapy baths and more.

Your next staycation awaits…

Le Méridien Al Aqah Beach Resort, Fujairah, UAE, special all-inclusive staycation offer priced from Dhs1,150 for two adults and two children under the age of 12. Tel: (0)9 244 9000. marriott.com

Images: Provided