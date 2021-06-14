8 great deals dads can enjoy this Father's Day in Dubai
Dad will absolutely love the freebies…
It’s all about dads on June 21. If you are looking for ways to spend Father’s Day in Dubai, there’s plenty to do that will save some dirhams while putting a big smile on dad’s face.
From restaurant deals and free entry to theme parks, here are some great ways to treat dad this Father’s Day in Dubai.
Restaurant deals
Argentina Grill
Dads dining at Argentia Grill will receive a free pint of hops to pair with their meal. If dad loves ribs, there’s Asado BBQ glazed ribs with a side of wedges or if he’s a seafood lover, he can try the grilled tiger shrimps. Argentina Grill is located on two popular spots in Dubai, La Mer and The Pointe but do reserve before you hop on over.
Argentia Grill, La Mer in Jumeira, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 597 3626. La Mer at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 597 3626. argentinagrill.rest/cities/dubai
Beluga Restaurant
Head down to Mandarin Oriental Jumeira with the family where a minimum spend of Dhs200 will earn dad a sweet treat. The ‘chocolate discovery’ is made of fondant chocolate and chocolate fudge topped with chocolate ice cream and is sure to further sweeten up dad’s day.
Beluga Restaurant and Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 340 8882. mandarinoriental.com
ICON Bar & Lounge
Located at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Media City, all dads who tuck into a main course at ICON Bar & Lounge will get a free pint. The deal is valid from 12pm to 7pm.
ICON Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 9111. @RadissonBluDMC
Wavehouse Dubai
One of the coolest family destinations in Dubai is allowing all dads to go free from noon all the way to midnight. There will be entertainment from a live band while dad enjoys a pint and a main course on the house. Thankfully, dad won’t have to dine alone as the rest of the family can enjoy five tickets for Dhs99 to tear off and redeem on food, beverages and arcade game credits.
Wavehouse Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 12pm to 12am on June 21. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse
Experiences
Laguna Waterpark
Laguna Waterpark is welcoming dads on June 19 and 20 to enter for free along with one accompanying child above the age of two. If they want to relax, they can laze around in the lazy river or if they want to get an adrenaline rush they can try the slides, experience zero gravity and more.
Laguna Waterpark, La Mer, Dubai. Tel: (800) 7699 @lagunawaterpark
Legoland Dubai
Legoland is celebrating Father’s Day throughout the entire month of June. All dads can enter for free when accompanying a paying child between the age of three to 12. The offer is only available to UAE residents and tickets have to be purchased here.
Additionally, dads who visit the park between June 17 and 20 can dine to their heart’s content at Market Restaurant with every paying child.
Legoland Waterpark, Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 820 3123. @legoland.com
Park Hyatt Dubai
Head to Park Hyatt Dubai where dad can enjoy a free game of golf, tennis and padel tennis at Dubai Creek Academies. Dads’ will be introduced to the sport with insights from the professionals. Make your bookings on Golf.Academy@hyatt.com or on 04 205 4666.
Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed, Dubai. June 21. Tel: (0)4 205 4666. hyatt.com
Pamper session
CG Barbershop
If dad or a dad-to-be is in need of a haircut, reserve a spot at CG Barbershop on June 18 or 19 where they will also receive a luxurious free facial worth Dhs80. On June 20 and 21, if dad comes with a little one, they will receive a free cut with every adult haircut purchased.
CG Barbershop, Arjaan by Rotana, Al Sufouh Complex, Dubai.Tel: (04) 227 4666. cgbarbershop.com
Images: Supplied