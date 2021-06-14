8 great deals dads can enjoy this Father's Day in Dubai

Dad will absolutely love the freebies…

It’s all about dads on June 21. If you are looking for ways to spend Father’s Day in Dubai, there’s plenty to do that will save some dirhams while putting a big smile on dad’s face.

From restaurant deals and free entry to theme parks, here are some great ways to treat dad this Father’s Day in Dubai.

Restaurant deals

Argentina Grill

Dads dining at Argentia Grill will receive a free pint of hops to pair with their meal. If dad loves ribs, there’s Asado BBQ glazed ribs with a side of wedges or if he’s a seafood lover, he can try the grilled tiger shrimps. Argentina Grill is located on two popular spots in Dubai, La Mer and The Pointe but do reserve before you hop on over.

Argentia Grill, La Mer in Jumeira, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 597 3626. La Mer at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 597 3626. argentinagrill.rest/cities/dubai

Beluga Restaurant

Head down to Mandarin Oriental Jumeira with the family where a minimum spend of Dhs200 will earn dad a sweet treat. The ‘chocolate discovery’ is made of fondant chocolate and chocolate fudge topped with chocolate ice cream and is sure to further sweeten up dad’s day.

Beluga Restaurant and Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 340 8882. mandarinoriental.com

ICON Bar & Lounge

Located at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Media City, all dads who tuck into a main course at ICON Bar & Lounge will get a free pint. The deal is valid from 12pm to 7pm.

ICON Bar & Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 366 9111. @RadissonBluDMC

Wavehouse Dubai

One of the coolest family destinations in Dubai is allowing all dads to go free from noon all the way to midnight. There will be entertainment from a live band while dad enjoys a pint and a main course on the house. Thankfully, dad won’t have to dine alone as the rest of the family can enjoy five tickets for Dhs99 to tear off and redeem on food, beverages and arcade game credits.

Wavehouse Dubai, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 12pm to 12am on June 21. Tel:(0)4 426 2626. atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

Experiences

Laguna Waterpark

Laguna Waterpark is welcoming dads on June 19 and 20 to enter for free along with one accompanying child above the age of two. If they want to relax, they can laze around in the lazy river or if they want to get an adrenaline rush they can try the slides, experience zero gravity and more.