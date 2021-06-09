Sponsored: This is a great event where you can connect with other readers…

For those who love the written word, there’s nothing like sinking into your sofa and curling up with a good book. But, have you ever completed a novel and just needed to discuss what you’ve just read? This is exactly where book clubs come in and if you aren’t a part of one – the Festival Plaza Book Club is one you need to join.

The Festival Plaza Book Club meetings take place once every month. The next event is on Saturday, June 26 and it will take place at KARE store on the ground floor of Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali at 10.30am.

The best news? The book club is free to join but you will need to register here for the book club meetup on June 26. Stay tuned to your emails as you will receive an invite to join upcoming events via the Festival Plaza Book Club newsletter. Be quick though as seats are limited.

New members will also receive a book club branded goody bag containing items that book lovers will just love including treats from Festival Plaza, Booktopia, KARE and more.

So, what can you expect from this month’s event?

During this event, the book up for discussion is The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman.

Leading the book club’s discussions is travel TV presenter, author and editor – Sarah Hedley Hymers. She will be joined by Divyata Rajaram, author of If You Only Knew Me – a psychological thriller that was featured at the 11th Emirates Airlines Festival of Literature 2019 in Dubai.

Refreshments will be provided including coffee to help keep the discussions going.

If you have little ones, you can leave them at Booktopia with a nanny or a guardian over the age of 15 where they will be able to enjoy their very own book club session.

Keen to be a part of this month’s discussions? It’s not too late and if you head on over to Booktopia at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali, you can get a 20 per cent discount on the book. All you have to do is join the book club here and download the Festival Rewards app.

The app also includes other offers you can enjoy at stores like Al Jaber, KARE, Marks & Spencer, Optix and more – all located at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali.

Take a look at what took place when book lovers met up at the book club last month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you want to connect with more readers in Dubai, join the Festival Plaza Book Club Facebook group where you can have further discussions outside of the events.