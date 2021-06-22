You’ll have to be quick to take advantage of this deal…

Looking for a budget getaway with your loved ones? Then you better move quick as we’ve found a flash sale that won’t be around for long. Between June 23 to June 25, book your stay at Vida Downtown and enjoy 40 per cent off the room rate, priced from Dhs524 per night.

What’s more, you’ll get tickets to some of Dubai’s top attractions thrown in too. Explore the underwater world at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, along with passes to the mind-boggling VR Park or make a splash at Laguna Park and explore the animal kingdom at The Green Planet.

The sale is only running for three days, but you can book your break on any date before August 31, 2021. During your break, you’ll also get unlimited access to the hotel’s facilities, poolside cabanas and coworking spaces.

Vida Downtown is located in the heart of the city, with some of the best restaurants on your doorstep. Explore the tastes of Asia and beyond at fun, frivolous Taikun, or sample the finest French cuisine at La Serre.

The pet-friendly hotel rooms are modern and bright, with an elegant design that uses neutral colours to convey a sophisticated theme. In the courtyard, you’ll find a large outdoor pool decorated by chic sun loungers and comfortable cabanas.

This summer, Dubai has an abundance of tempting staycation offers to help make staying in the desert heat that little bit more sweet. Check out five of the best five-star hotel offers here.

Vida Downtown, Dubai, sale runs June 23 to 25. Tel: (0)4 423 8899. stayatvidadowntown@vidahotels.com.