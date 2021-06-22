Taking hands-on cooking classes hosted by the super chefs at folly might be just the summer project you were looking for…

Home cooking feeling a bit like hard work? It doesn’t have to be, says the folly restaurant crew. Especially if you learn how to chop, cook and serve like a master chef at one of their new summer cooking classes.

Launching on Tuesday June 29 with their ‘pasta from scratch’ class, the two-hour session includes time with the chef learning the tricks of the trade, ending with sitting down to enjoy your lovingly prepared dish for lunch. And if that’s not enough, there’s free flowing wine throughout the class to boost your creative flair.

Here’s the folly cooking programme summer schedule:

Tuesday June 29: pasta from scratch

Tuesday July 6: all things poultry

Tuesday July 13: for the love of steak

Tuesday July 20: fresh from the sea

Tuesday July 27: signature beef Wellington

The restaurant’s skilled chefs promise to take your cooking up a notch, with all aspiring chefs given a gift post session, including a branded notebook (hopefully filled throughout the class with things to remember), and those all-important recipe cards so you can whip up a gastronomic storm anytime in the comfort of your own home. First-timers or culinary connoisseurs are welcome.

Classes must be pre-booked, are limited to eight guests.

folly cooking classes take place every Tuesday from June 29 to July 27 from 1pm to 3pm. Sessions cost Dhs495 or you can book for the whole programme for Dhs2,200.

folly by Nick and Scott, Madinat Jumeirah, Tue 1pm to 3pm, from Dhs495. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. Or reserve your place by emailing reservations@folly.ae

Images: Supplied