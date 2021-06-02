This could be the best decision you ever make…

Think you’re the next Steve Jobs, Huda Kattan or Elon Musk? Do you have a winning business idea but don’t have the resources, investment, or experience to make it happen? Well, that’s about to change as now you can pitch your startup idea to a team of directors, ‘Dragon’s Den’ style.

If you’re not familiar with the famous British TV show (also called Shark Tank in the US), startups and inventors pitch to a selection of millionaires. They have a few minutes to convince the investors to put in the requested cash for a portion of their company.

Real estate ecosystem, Ayana Holding, is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to come forward and pitch their big ideas to the board of directors. Ayana Holding will then carefully select a startup to support, invest in, while providing expert knowledge and resources.

Ayana Holding has also recently partnered with a cool new platform which will allow users to develop and design mobile apps, without the usual complex technical requirements involved in making an app.

At the core of Ayana Holding’s business programme is a vibrant and creative co-working space. Called ‘WrkBay’, the space allows members to utilise private offices and meeting rooms, networking events, pop-ups, an in-house design team, cloud computing packages, 3D printers, podcast room, mentoring and more.

There’s also a stylish cafe, a sanctuary garden, super-fast wifi and a cute pet macaw parrot named Rio. Daily rates are available from Dhs45, or you can get a monthly co-working space starting from Dhs800 up to Dhs5000 depending on your requirements.

WrkBay by Ayana Holding, Za’abeel Road, Dubai, UAE, Sat to Thurs, 9am to 7pm, from Dhs45. wrkbay.com

Images: Provided