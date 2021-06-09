Bring your own bottles of wine to CMP Bar & Grill…

It’s no secret that drinks in Dubai restaurants can get pretty pricey. Do you ever wish you could just bring your stash from home out to dinner with you?

Finally, a Palm Jumeirah restaurant has introduced a bring-your-own-bottle option to its weekly offering. CMP Bar & Grill (formerly Chicago Meat Packers), found at The Pointe, has just introduced a Wine Club where guests can bring their own wine to the Dubai restaurant.

The Wine Club runs every Tuesday with a corkage fee of Dhs50 per bottle (roughly the price of one drink from the menu). You can bring as many bottles as you like, whether it’s a full bodied Malbec, a light and crisp Sauvignon Blanc, or even your favourite brand of Champagne.

CMP has a large selection of juicy and tender steaks on the menu, so keep your meal in mind when you’re thinking about which bottle to bring.

You’re not limited to just Tuesdays either, the option runs daily but the corkage is priced at Dhs150 per bottle on the remaining days (which is still cheaper than buying a bottle in a Dubai restaurant).

Of course, you must have your own alcohol license to be able to carry the bottle on you. You should have also purchased said bottle from an authorised retailer within the Emirate of Dubai.

The Dubai restaurant has stunning views of Atlantis, The Palm and the Palm Fountain. Get there in time for sunset and you’ll have a good chance of catching an epic shot for the ‘Gram.

Let’s hope this starts a trend…

CMP Bar & Grill, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Friday & Saturday 11am to 1am, Thursday 12pm to 1am, Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 580 7983. @cmpdubai

Images: Instagram