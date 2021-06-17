For the love of International Sushi Day…

The recipe for a perfect day isn’t hard, it’s just an itinerary of all those seductive ‘S’ words… Sun, sea, sand, secluded desert island, sushi and maybe a bit of sake.

The beautiful Zaya Nurai Island resort is ticking all of those heart-shaped boxes for International Sushi Day, by hosting a sushi-making materclass with executive chef, Mark Abed.

It’s Dhs500 and is being hosted this Friday, June 18 between midday to 2pm at the boutique resort’s Mexican-themed restaurant, Dusk.

A gorgeous setting that ensures you’ll be maki-ing your rice rolls in kaleidoscopic comfort, with panoramic Gulf blue views.

Of course you’ll get to eat the fruits of your labour, soy make sure you pay careful attention to the chef as he leads you through the fine art of fish dishing.

Stick around afterwards for an exploratory sake degustation session.

Zaya Nurai, is a 15 minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before session start time. Book your space now, by calling (02) 506 6229, zayanuraiisland.com

Images: Instagram