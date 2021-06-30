Expect gold sushi, epic views, and old school vibes…

Popular party, Love Brunch, is moving to a brand new location on July 9, from its home in Spark by Caramel DIFC. Shaking things up, the team at Love Parties, are moving the event to Nargui Five in Al Habtoor City.

Known for its state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems and views across Dubai Canal, Nargui Five will soon host Love Brunch every Friday between 4pm and 7pm. The Love Brunch vibe is elevated by a promise of the best hip-hop and R&B music, along with old school bangers.

On the menu you’ll find crispy shrimp, a gold sushi platter, mini burgers and margherita pizza. Desserts range from indulgent brownies to healthy fruit platters, depending on how much room you manage to save.

The brunch is priced at Dhs339 for house beverages and Dhs375 for premium drinks.

Love Parties is famed for its popular party brunch, Hidden at Treehouse and Tesoro. If you’ve been to one of their notorious events, you’ll know what to expect when they move to Nargui Five.

For more Love Parties fun, check out the night brunch at The Stage at Pizza Express in JLT comes with great Italian inspired dishes, laidback vibes and quality live music to start the weekend off right.

Unlimited starters will also be served to the table and include dough balls and truffle fries. It kicks off at 8pm and ends at 11pm. You’ll pay Dhs299 for the drinks package including bubbles.

Love Brunch, Nargui Five, Al Habtoor City, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs339 house drinks, Dhs375 premium drinks. Tel: (0)52 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com