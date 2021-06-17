The British Oscar and Grammy-winning music icon will perform at Semi Permanent festival…

Taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat between October 14 and 16, Semi Permanent is a global design and creativity festival that is bringing some big names and even bigger ideas to the capital.

Talent from the worlds of design, retail, branding, fashion, technology and entertainment will be contributing to a curated series of performances, exhibits, talks and experiences under the alluring theme of ‘bridges’. For the occasion of Semi Permanent Middle East 2021, Manarat Al Saadiyat will be undergoing a comprehensive interior glow up by leading LA-based design studio Perron—Roettinger.

One of the most exciting confirmed guests is legendary British music icon Mark Ronson, who will be appearing ‘In Conversation’ and jumping on the decks for a very special DJ set.

Other creative highlights from the festival include the official release of an exclusive collection from Rotterdam-based objects designer Sabine Marcelis; Turkish-born, Los Angeles-based new media artist Refik Anadol will be unveiling a large format installation in the emirate; The Flower Shop NYC is dropping an exciting dining pop-up; art luminary Aaron Rose (of Californian art bar — La Rosa Social Club) is booked in; and so too are some other big names in the game, such as Tom Sachs, Kim Gordon and Barry McGee.

Talking about the event HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said: “As a headline event, we are tapping into an internationally recognised brand partner in Semi Permanent and signalling our intention to host a gathering of creative forces from every corner of the world.”

We’re promised more announcements as we move closer to the dates.

