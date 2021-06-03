We can’t be-gin to tell you how excited we are…

Dubai is a city of gin lovers. Be it pink, elderflower, non-alcoholic – you name it, Dubai residents enjoy it. So it only makes sense for the city to celebrate World Gin Day on June 12. If you’re looking for an extra special celebration, Masti is hosting a gin themed brunch for one day only.

Combining its popular Gin & Jazz night with its Elephant Bath Brunch, the one-off brunch promises soul-soothing, uplifting live jazz with unlimited gin cocktails. Jazz-duo Lady J & Felix will be setting the vibe with an ambient mix of modern and classic jazz tunes.

The gin-based beverages will be prepared by expert mixologists including Aviation, a floral, refreshing mix of gin, violette liquer and lemon and Bramble a velvety yet subtly zesty blend of gin, crème de mure and lemon at the once-off brunch.

Masti even has a dedicated Gin Room, with an eclectic menu of gin brands ready to be paired with unique tonics brewed on-site.

The menu will feature a la carte and sharing style dishes, including corn haleem, prawns moilee and smoky dill butter chicken. Desserts include the raspberry-rose delight and karak semifreddo-malai toast.

Happening on Saturday June 12 between 1pm and 5pm, the prices start from Dhs215 for the soft beverage package and Dhs295 for house pours including the aforementioned gin-based cocktails and beverages.

World Gin Day takes place on the second Saturday of June each day, as a global ode to the juniper drink. The much-loved spirit is adored world over, but it seems that the residents of Dubai are especially keen on the bitter beverage.

Masti, La Mer, Dubai, Saturday June 12, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs215 soft drinks, Dhs295 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 344 4384. mastidubai.com