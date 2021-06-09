Starting this week, you can catch the latest movie or watch the Euro 2020 action on the big screen…

The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s screening at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.

Additionally, Euro 2020 begins this weekend on Friday, June 11. While you can head to one of these spots in Dubai to catch the live games, you can also head to the cinema and catch it live on the big screen. Book your seats on this link here.

A Quiet Place: Part II

Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Starring: Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, Djimon Hounsou, Cillian Murphy

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller (PG15)

Tickets: Book now

The Ride