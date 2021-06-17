These look great!

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From skyline shots to famous landmarks, if you have an eye-catching photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Additionally, if your one of those folks who have been living in the UAE for a long time, we want to let you know that we’re on a hunt for some of the oldest photos of the UAE. So, have a dig through those old photo albums and make sure you send us what you have because we want to see and share them with our readers.

Share your snaps with us on our official Instagrams @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi

Museum of the Future

A post shared by Ajas Shaikh (@ajas_klicks)

Clicked from the Dubai Water Canal

A post shared by Mohammed Shajah (@m_shajah_l)

Ain Dubai

A post shared by Ashwani Kumar | Dubai (@ashklix)

Golden hour over Atlantis The Palm

What a great view…

A post shared by 🌻🧿 Aashna (@notyourpieceofkoki)

Sunset over Jubail Mangrove Park

A post shared by Abu Dhabi Photographer 🇦🇪 Adel (@_xadelx)

Green Tree Creek in Abu Dhabi

A post shared by ah.ae 📸 (@amarhabeeb)

The classic Abu Dhabi skyline click

A post shared by Mohamed Maher (@moha89maher)

Two landmarks in one

A post shared by Kevin Leor (@leorkevin)

Beautiful colours over Sharjah Buhaira Corniche

A post shared by Asif Dubai Photographer (@asifgraphy)

A small village in Masfout, Ajman

A post shared by Diane Gordon Photography (@diane_gordon_photography)

