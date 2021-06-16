Add a little fiesta into your weekend…

Everywhere you look, there are brunches happening all over the city, right? Well, you won’t be finding one at Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen any time soon. The cool casual spot prefers a more laid back approach.

That doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on great food and buzzing atmosphere though, especially on Saturdays as Rumba introduces its new weekly concept, Buena Vista Social Lunch.

Kicking off this weekend, on Saturday June 19, the lunch fiesta will transport guests to the spirited streets of Havana between 1pm and 4pm. With live mojito stations and traditional Cuban cigar rollers, let the live Cuban music take you away.

Dishes are served a la carte, and you’ll find a plethora of traditional options on the menu. Highlights include croquetas, aguachile de pulpo, caldosa crab, el jefe and more, starting from Dhs55.

The live band, Cubache, is an award-winning ensemble of six musicians, who will serenade guests with salsa rhythms and Latin American tempos over the course of the three-hour lunch.

While there’s plenty of outdoor seating, if you can’t handle the heat, the interior is split into three sections, a main restaurant area with open ceviche kitchen, a bar with high booth seating against a huge Havana mural, and a cigar lounge.

Tables in the Cigar Lounge will include cigar rollers to enjoy with a selection of classic Cuban cigars to elevate your authentic Cuban experience.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, booking essential. Tel: (0)4 570 8111. @rumbadubai