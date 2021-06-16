Sponsored: The restaurant is lovely with open kitchens and a cool outdoor courtyard…

If you’re looking to shake up your usual dinner date or catch up with friends, we know just the thing. For a limited time only, contemporary restaurant Nine7One has launched an exotic five-course tasting menu that explores a fusion of Mexican and Indian cuisine. Oh, and there’s free-flowing cocktails too.

You’ll find the restaurant at The Oberoi, Dubai, where it has cool open kitchens and a modern-authentic feel, as well as a cute courtyard lounge area. The special menu has been created by Chef Jacob Villarreal from Mexico and Chef Ashish Kumar from the suburbs of India who wanted to combine the best flavours of both cuisines.

The colourful party side that Mexico is known for, as well as the aromatic spices of India have both been incorporated into the dishes. For example, you’ll find Mexican street food ‘elotes’ on the menu, however it contains signature Indian spices for that flavour-explosion.

Menu highlights include tequila gol gappas, masala nachos, elotes, smoked chipotle chicken and coco tierno tres leches. Enjoy the five-course tasting menu with free-flowing cocktails for Dhs299 or unlimited soft drinks for Dhs199. Lounge music will be provided by a DJ.

The special Mexican-Indian fusion menu will be available between June 17 to July 3, so don’t wait around if you would like to try it. Nine7One will also be running its a la carte menu which features some of the specially-curated dishes. Cocktails can be ordered a la carte too.

On your way to the restaurant, you’ll see a huge and beautiful water feature with lots of trees dotted through it, so it’s best to bag a seat out on the terrace.

Nine7One, The Oberoi, Dubai, special menu available 7pm to 11pm, June 17 to July 3, Dhs199 with unlimited soft drinks and Dhs299 with unlimited cocktails. Tel: (0)4 444 1444. oberoihotels.com

