Make ours a milkshake…

If you’ve ever seen Grease, you’ll remember the super cool 50’s American diner that the crew loved to hang out in. Well, now Dubai has its own take on the retro concept, in the form of Sauce.

Sauce is a new American diner in Dubai, found next to the Dubai Canal at Habtoor City, which aims to transport you back in time to when waitresses wore roller skates and Johnny B.Goode was the anthem of the time.

You can’t miss the restaurant, it’s colourful structure is marked with a huge diner sign. There’s red benches outdoors and a bright yellow façade to catch your eye. Inside, there’s more colour and vintage vibes, from bright blue booth seating to zig-zag monochrome flooring.

The retro bar has swivel chairs, perfect for sipping an oversized milkshake – Sauce has left no details behind. Choices include a cotton candy shake (rimmed vanilla frosting rolled in rainbow chocolate chip, funky gelo and lollipop, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and cotton candy), or the cookies and cream shake (Nutella frosted rim with cookie crumbled, topped with chocolate chip sandwich, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and sprinkles).

The food menu includes no less than 20 sauces, including blue cheese mayo, beetroot mayo, truffle garlic labneh, tzatziki, gravy, Alabama, and much more. You can pair your sauces with a salad, or go big with dishes such as the signature Wagyu beef burger, DXB hotdog, truffle cream pizza or tex mex beef slider.

Sauce is located in Al Habtoor City, and there’s two hours free basement parking available. The restaurant is open every day between noon and midnight.

Sauce, Noora Tower, Al Habtoor City, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (056) 538 8388. @saucedubai