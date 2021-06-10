Make a donation of Dhs550 and choose a print from The Third Line, Tabari Art Space, Zawyeh, Lawrie Shabibi, Ayyam Gallery and more…

In solidarity with those affected by the pressing crises, Alserkal Avenue’s community, and its wider network, have come together for a special cause. A select number of its galleries are offering prints in exchange for a donation to several charitable organisations offering on-the-ground, immediate relief in Palestine.

For a minimum donation of Dhs550 to any one of the suggested organisations, you can choose a print from one of the cultural neighbourhood’s participating artists, who have generously donated their work for this cause. The galleries participating include The Third Line, Tabari Art Space, Zawyeh, Lawrie Shabibi, Carbon 12, Gulf Photo Plus or Ayyam Gallery.

How does it work?

You can donate a minimum of Dhs550 to either: PCRF; Al Jalila Foundation;Build Palestine; Medical Aid Palestine or the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

After making your donation, you will need to fill out this form to submit your proof of donation and request your desired print. Your print will then be available to collect from your selected gallery in Dubai. Prints are 10 x 15 inches unless otherwise indicated by the artists.

The initiative ends on June 21. To see the full gallery of prints available, click here.

For more information, visit alserkal.online/event/together-for-palestine