Feeling in need of a little rest and relaxation? How does a trip to a luxury spa perched up on the 75th floor of one of Dubai’s most iconic hotels sound? The Spa at Address Beach Resort in JBR offers luxurious treatments and panoramic views of Dubai.

The stunning spa boasts nine lovely treatment rooms, a fabulous couple’s suite for a great date day, and separate male and female relaxation rooms. Of course, no spa would be complete without a steam room and sauna, and you’ll find both right here, for that extra relaxation.

With a spa this luxurious, you can bet that the massage beds are going to be seriously comfortable. The Spa at Address Beach Resort is equipped with the world-renowned Gharieni massage beds so you can lay back, close your eyes and let the expert masseuses do their thing.

The Spa also has Rhassoul rooms and Vichy showers. The Rhassoul treatment is a traditional Arabian cleansing ritual, combining the health benefits of mud, steam and heat to relax and detoxify the body. The Vichy shower is designed to wake up the circulatory system with a warm water rain massage, banishing dead skin cells and leaving the skin deeply hydrated and purified.

As well as massages, at The Spa you’ll find amazing signature treatments, facials and body specials such as scrubs and lifts, all of which use the very best products for the most relaxing experience. The stunning treatment rooms are decked out in neutral hues and the windows capture the incredible views of the Arabian Gulf outside.

The Spa, Address Beach Resort, JBR, open daily 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 879 8888. addresshotels.com

