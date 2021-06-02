Aren’t weekends brilliant…?

They’re like these two days at the end of your week where you get to do anything you want. Unless you’re working. Or a parent. But the rest of us can tear around in flip flops, eat ice cream for breakfast, watch movie marathons, hike up jebels, down wadis, hit the beach or strut the streets in search of a fresh look. Let’s go have some fun.

Thursday, June 3

New at the cinema this week

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It — from the title you can probably guess that this isn’t going to be a cutesy feel-good, coming-of-age drama. The Conjuring series almost exclusively deals in jump-scares and nightmare-seeding. Like the other entries in the saga, this story is loosely based on ‘real’ events, where paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren look at the case of a wiery young New England boy who, whilst apparently possessed by the devil himself, has committed acts of unspeakable evil. The case moves to trial and becomes the first time in American legal history where demonic possession was used as a defence for murder. It’s actually the eighth movie of the Conjuring Universe’s (other films include Annabelle, and The Nun) ceaseless quest to ensure we all sleep with the lights on. Mission success guys, you can wind it back now.

Tickets: Book now

So long, farewell, the brunch is now half price

Brick Rooftop Kitchen & Bar is an Abu Dhabi venue known for its panoramic city views, wood-fired fare, and beautiful botanical surrounds. But it has another feather in its cap this week. Before the restaurant closes for the summer season, they’re cutting prices on food, drink and their popular Thursday night sundowner brunch (usually starting at Dhs235) by a massive 50 per cent. Brunch menu highlights include fresh oven-baked pizza with a choice of toppings; braised lamb tagine; braised beef short rib pie with cassoulet and mash potato; fudge brownies; smores and more.

Aloft Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Thu 7pm to 10pm, soft Dhs118, house Dhs153, bubble Dhs188. Tel: (054) 994 2289, @brick.abudhabi

Friday, June 4

Night swimming just got a little more lit

The Yas Waterworld Neon Nights series is back. In what is quite possibly the ultimate after-dark water park glow-up, guests will be able to plug in from 10am, but things start to amp-up after sundown with a neon-lit splash session until 10pm. In addition to the illuminated kaleidoscopic visuals, there’s the UAE’s only neon-lit lazy river, a live DJ, LED dance performances, and party games including glow in the dark tic-tac-toe, Jenga, and Connect Four.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, starts this Fri June 4 and every Fri until August 27, adults Dhs270 kids Dhs220. Advance reservation is essential, including for Annual Pass holders, tickets yaswaterworld.com

Eat, Play, Save, Repeat

One of The Galleria’s latest experiential innovations fuses these leisure hemispheres — Eat and Play — creating a combo deal with big savings. The collection of Eat and Play offers are valid from now all the way until August 15, 2021, with 11 participating restaurants including Kababji & Grill; Royal Orchid; Lemongrass; Sushi Art; Joga; Bombay Canteen; Tortilla; Biryani Pot; Kobashi; Al Areesh; and Charley’s Philly Steaks. If you spend more than Dhs50 at any of the above restaurants, take your receipt to the mall’s buzzing hub of family fun times, Xtreme Zone for either an hour of free billiards (that’s pool for some of you) or one free game of bowling. It also works the other way too, spend Dhs50 or more at Xtreme Zone and there are associated discounts at all of the same eateries.

You can find more information about the location, and options offered by all the restaurants taking part via the thegalleria.ae/magazine/eat-play webpage.

For the love of cheeses

Abu Dhabi steakhouse 49ers is offering a massive homage to fromage this International Cheese Day, by allowing you to upgrade any of their brie-lliant array of burgers with a triple cheese feast. Their burgers are of course gouda-nuff already, but this deal adds molten cheese, cheese squares and a truck pour of cheese sauce onto the meaty sandwich for an extra Dhs13. Now that is a grate deal.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, burger prices start at Dhs52, cheese add on Dhs13. Tel: (02) 645 8000, 49ers.ae

Saturday, June 5

Macro nutritious, macro tasty

The Brooklyn Creamery has already scooped out a name for itself through a range of high taste, low-calorie ice creams. But now they’ve hit a whole new level of dessert alchemy by creating a pair of high-protein ice creams. The two flavours, chocolate hazelnut and salted caramel cost just Dhs15 each and come in a 200ml cup size — which let’s face it, is always going to be polished off in one sitting. But there’s no walk of shame required afterwards, these pots are only 152 (salted caramel) and 163 (chocolate hazelnut) calories each. Add to that 10-11g of pure protein in every pack, and you’ve got yourself the perfect post-workout treat.

In Abu Dhabi you can find The Brooklyn Creamery exclusively via Deliveroo.

Book the ultimate Abu Dhabi staycay weekender

We’re returning to the scene of our very first Abu Dhabi What’s On Lock In — Fairmont Bab Al Bahr. We, the guests and the hotel had such a great time, that doing it all again was only ever going to be a matter of when, not if. The original event was a family-focused staycation, but this time we’re leaving the kids at home (with appropriate supervision of course) so we can focus on some real fun. Other than the fact it’s adults only, the format of this incredibly strong value staycation remains much the same: A night’s stay, brunch, pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast, entertainment and activities, all for Dhs699, for two people. Taking place at Abu Dhabi’s Fairmont Al Bahr, checking in on June 18 and checking out on the afternoon of June 19, check out our invite for full details or book now at fairmont.com/whats-on-lockin. Rooms are selling fast.

