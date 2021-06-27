Mamma Mia, this sounds incredible…

Fans of tasty fresh bread, huge indulgent pizzas and more truffle than you can handle, listen up. Authentic Italian restaurant, Il Passaggio, is opening up a second branch in Dubai’s Jumeirah Park later this year.

Set to open in November, the second outpost promises to be just as inviting as the original, offering a variety of freshly prepared treats from morning to night. The first branch, located at The Pointe, was given its name due to the long passage running through the restaurant.

On either side of the passage, guests can peer into the kitchens to see their meal prepared before their eyes. The new Jumeirah Park venue will also have a passage, guiding guests through the restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by il Passaggio (@ilpassaggiodxb)

You’ll find the new Il Passaggio in Jumeirah Park Clubhouse, a new sports and leisure complex which will have an Olympic-sized swimming pool, one of Dubai’s biggest gyms, a spa, medical centre, restaurants, cafes and shops.

The restaurant will be big enough to cater to more than 150 guests at a time and showcase a bakery, as well as a licensed lounge.

Guests can expect signature dishes such as Il Passaggio’s namesake pizza with black summer truffle, bresaola, grilled artichoke, rocca, and ‘Mama’s lasagna’. The new restaurant’s menu will feature dishes that are available exclusively at the Jumeirah Park location.

Stay tuned for more details very soon…

Il Passaggio, Jumeirah Park Clubhouse, Jumeirah Park, Dubai, opens November 2021. ilpassaggio.com