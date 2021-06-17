BOOM! This could be the staycay bargain of the summer…

Beachfront hotel Traders Abu Dhabi has just launched a summer staycation deal that has us, and we apologise in advance for using this word but, SHOOK.

We genuinely are SHOOK.

This limited time offer is just Dhs499 (based on two adults and up to two children under six sharing) and that’s THE price per ROOM, not per person.

What’s included

A stay in a Traders Superior room (obviously)

Buffet breakfast

Three-course lunch and dinner from A La Carte menu at Afyä

Unlimited beverages from the All-Inclusive Menu (available from 2 p.m. check-in time; house beverages served until 11 p.m.)

An opportunity to explore Qaryat Al Beri’s authentic Arabic architecture on traditional abra boat through a winding waterway that takes you on a relaxing adventure throughout the complex.

Access to the hotel’s pristine private beach

Menu highlights include a big selection of salads and mezze, wagyu burgers, chicken shawarma, pasta, pizza, soups, gilled fish, fish ‘n’ chips, sirloin steak, chicken biryiani, Kerela mango fish curry, saffron honey cake, ice cream and more.

The deal is available to book right up until September 30, 2021 — is subject to availability and, naturally, it does have black out dates over Eid Al Adha (July 18 to 24).

Traders, Qaryat Al Beri, until September 30, room bookings tel: (02) 509 8630, or e-mail reservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Images: Provided