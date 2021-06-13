Expect a quiz, themed dishes and drinks, plus prizes…

So no one told you life was going to be this way… The ‘Friends’ reunion came and went in a blip and we’re struggling to say goodbye to the cast all over again. Luckily Weslodge Saloon is keeping the dream alive with a huge Friends-themed night out on June 22.

After being greeted with a welcome cocktail from Gunther’s special selection, grab a seat at the table with your Friends-loving pals and get ready to put your heads together (table bookings should be from two up to six people).

Kicking off with a quiz, you and your team will have to put your trivia knowledge to the test, and throw into question how well do you really know the six characters? Each table will receive a team flag and bell, so keep poised and ready to show the rest of the restaurant what you’ve got.

More than questions and moments of nostalgia, Weslodge are also putting on a themed spread. The three course dinner will include dishes such as Ross’ Thanksgiving leftovers, Phoebe’s grandma’s cookie and Chandler and Rachel’s floor cheesecake.

The lucky winners and champion team of the Friends quiz will receive a free Brunch at Weslodge Saloon and be crowned the greatest Friends geeks of the week. Weslodge’s Friends Reunited Dinner takes place on June 22 and is priced at Dhs220 per person and includes a three-course dinner and one cocktail per person.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, June 22, 5.30pm to 2am, Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 560 1700. weslodge.ae

Image: HBO Max