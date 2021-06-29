This felt like it could be our best one yet, mission accomplished..?

The last What’s On Abu Dhabi Lock In took place at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr over the weekend of June 18 to 19.

As usual the rooms sold out overnight in anticipation of what has come to be known as one of the best value adults-only staycations in the capital. Packages come with a night’s stay, brunch, pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast, entertainment (for two) and a metric ton of super fun activities.

If you came along and were part of making this, what could have been our best capital Lock In yet, thank you. These events are quite literally nothing without you. Huge gratitude also goes out to the team at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, who were nothing less than exceptional. Finally, a massive thank you to our awesome partners — putting on all the free stuff for us and our guests. The world needs more people like you.

We had pampering care of Nails Factory and Tara Rose Salon; watersports fun via Iron Waves Boat Rental & Watersport; blissed-out zen vibes from Seven Wellness and Into the Light Meditation with Zakia Kazi; and Volt Fitness helped us round out the weekend with some big HIITing gains.

The next What’s On Abu Dhabi Lock In is coming very (very) soon. Make sure you keep your eyes glued to our social channels so you don’t miss out. In the meantime, here’s a video compilation of some of the highlights of this incredible weekend staycation at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr.

Images: What’s On Archive