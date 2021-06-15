For those times when you just need a break but the bank balance won’t allow it…

Ever got that feeling where you just need to get away from every day life and take a relaxing staycation but the bank balance is looking a little on the low side? What if we told you that you could book and enjoy a fabulous staycation and pay for it later?

You can do just that at the fabulous Palazzo Versace Dubai hotel. The hotel has teamed up with ‘buy now, pay later’ service Spotii to offer you staycations, food and beverage deals, spas and banquets with a no interest, no cost, no catch policy.

How does it work? You can book your experience and pay 25 percent of the cost upfront, and then pay the rest in three more monthly installments, so it spreads out the cost and makes your leisure time more affordable. The service is free of charge – you just pay for what you book.

To sign up to the service, simply download the Spotii app, fill out your profile and bank details with a credit or debit card and then you can get booking by scanning a QR code on the spot. Your first payment will be taken automatically and then you can get straight to enjoying yourself.

At Palazzo Versace Dubai, there will be QR codes located in the hotel’s restaurants, spa, salon and reception areas, so you can book experiences on a whim. If you wish to book a staycation in advance, you can do so by contacting the hotel directly by email or calling the hotel. Upon making the booking, guests receive a confirmation email that prompts them to pay via Spotii.

To book your staycation in advance, email – reservations@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae

